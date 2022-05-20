SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SIL traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.75. 202,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.54. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.