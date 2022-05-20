Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

OMIC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

