Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ: OMIC):

5/20/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/19/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/14/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/5/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/4/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

4/13/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

4/7/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of OMIC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Get Singular Genomics Systems Inc alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.