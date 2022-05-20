SITE Centers Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SITC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.