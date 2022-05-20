SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.
Shares of SITE stock opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $117.82 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $190.03.
In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
