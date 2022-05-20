SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $117.82 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $190.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

