SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $394,460.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $198.22. The company had a trading volume of 171,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SiTime by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.