Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

