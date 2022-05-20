SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Hovde Group

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLRC. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 6,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $810.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

