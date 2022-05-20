SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

NYSE:SM opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 5.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

