Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNN. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.96) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $928.33.

NYSE:SNN opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 310.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

