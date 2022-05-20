SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF remained flat at $$19.91 during midday trading on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

