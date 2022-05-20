Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

5/20/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $313.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/10/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00.

5/4/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/25/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $289.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. 125,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.