Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

SQM stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

