Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $95.46. 217,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,911. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

