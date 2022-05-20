Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 863,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,177.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,250 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

