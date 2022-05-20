Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

