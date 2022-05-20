Sony Group Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $23,776,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

