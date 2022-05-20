Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

