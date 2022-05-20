Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

83.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.06 $46.71 million $5.84 7.23 Ames National $71.02 million 2.93 $23.91 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southern First Bancshares and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 40.68% 16.51% 1.55% Ames National 32.84% 11.45% 1.08%

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Ames National on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile and and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.