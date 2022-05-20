Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

SPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

