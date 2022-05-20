Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.56% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

