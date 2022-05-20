Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $96.88 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

