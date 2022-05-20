Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sportradar Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

