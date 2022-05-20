Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.

SPWH opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

