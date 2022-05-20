Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

