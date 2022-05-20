Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

