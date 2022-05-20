Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $117.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com upgraded Square to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

SQ opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.61. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

