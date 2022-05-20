StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce $160.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.68 million. StarTek reported sales of $189.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $678.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.82 million to $682.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $702.50 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley decreased their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

StarTek stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.