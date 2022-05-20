StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

StarTek stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StarTek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in StarTek by 86.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

