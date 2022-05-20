Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCL. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $107.49 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

