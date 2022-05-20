Stephane Bancel Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

MRNA stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.25. 5,878,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.