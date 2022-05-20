Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STER. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ STER opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.