Stifel Nicolaus Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $42.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

NYSE VFC opened at $44.61 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

