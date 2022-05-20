Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 20th (DCCPF, EXPGY, FRNWF, GMAB, MOR, ONXXF, QNTQY, ROYMY, SFRGY, SGFEF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 20th:

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,160 ($100.59) to GBX 7,855 ($96.83).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,146 ($38.78) to GBX 2,665 ($32.85).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,918 ($35.97).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($55.62) to GBX 3,253 ($40.10).

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from 2,880.00 to 2,600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €6.80 ($7.08) to €7.80 ($8.13). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 331 ($4.08) to GBX 361 ($4.45).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96).

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($20.83) to €17.00 ($17.71). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 970 to CHF 840. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,520 ($31.07) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52).

