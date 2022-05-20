StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of MARK opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.43. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 46.18%.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
