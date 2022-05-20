StockNews.com Downgrades Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) to Buy

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MRAM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.26. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,572,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

