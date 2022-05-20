StockNews.com Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.41 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

