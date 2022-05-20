StockNews.com Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.41 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
