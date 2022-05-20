StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Hold

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

