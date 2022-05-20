StockNews.com Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $814.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

