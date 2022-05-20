StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE AWH opened at $0.55 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85.
Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
