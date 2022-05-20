StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

