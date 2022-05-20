StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

