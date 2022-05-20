StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Buy

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $122.80 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,980,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

