StockNews.com Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $380.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 141.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 26.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

