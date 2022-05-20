StockNews.com Lowers Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Buy

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

EVRI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 863,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

