StockNews.com Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Hold

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of SAH opened at $43.41 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

