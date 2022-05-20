StockNews.com Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

NYSE HD traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $287.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $280.63 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.90 and its 200 day moving average is $351.22. The firm has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

