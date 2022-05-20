StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to “Buy”

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.06 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

