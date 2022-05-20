StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to “Buy”

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
