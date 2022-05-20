Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $18.72 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.