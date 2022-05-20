Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

